Fredericksburg School Board Travel Audit Delayed

“The travel audit is still in process,” division superintendent Marci Catlett told the Advance. “During the course of our audit, we noted School Board travel expenditures which did not fall within the school division travel guidelines. We have been engaged to perform a detailed review of School Board travel.”

A special audit of Fredericksburg City Public Schools Board travel expenses, originally due by the end of December 2025, remains unfinished amid staffing changes in the Central Office. Emails and documents show the comment regarding travel in the general fiscal year 2025 audit was edited after pushback from a School Board member, with language about purchase card use and policy recommendations removed from the final management letter.

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