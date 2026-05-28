Third Bald Eagle Rescued in Stafford This Week

“Seeing America’s national bird up close is always incredible, but these calls are also a reminder of how important it is for the community to report injured wildlife when they see it,” Stafford County Sheriff reported. “Blue Ridge Wildlife Center relies heavily on volunteers to help transport injured and orphaned wildlife to their hospital because staff cannot leave the facility for rescues.”

Animal Control responded to two more injured bald eagles on the same day — one with a wing injury on Richmond Highway and another with a leg injury in the Doral Court area — bringing the week’s total to three. Both birds were safely transported to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, VA, for treatment.