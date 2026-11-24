Supervisor Crystal Vanuch of the Rock Hill District said the Stafford County Board of Supervisors has agreed to dedicate an entire day to the public hearing on the Kings Corridor data center projects. The hearing, originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, is now set for Saturday, Dec. 19, beginning at 9 a.m.

Vanuch said residents should arrive early, sign up, and make their voices heard. She said the shift avoids making a decision of this scale in the early morning after an all-night meeting, even though the date falls close to the holidays. The four related proposals from Real Estate Pursuits 2 LC (Peterson Companies) would total about 9 million square feet of data centers and 14 substations on roughly 1,400 acres along Kings Highway (Route 3) near the Rappahannock River in the George Washington District. The Planning Commission recommended denial of all 11 related applications on 4-3 votes after an 11-hour hearing that ran into the early morning of Nov. 19. Chairman Deuntay Diggs and Supervisor Maya Guy held a town hall on the proposals Sunday at Hartwood High School.

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Full press release:

After several days of discussion and deliberation with my colleagues, I want to thank them for agreeing to dedicate an entire day to the Kings Corridor Data Center public hearing. (Originally scheduled for 3pm Tuesday Dec 15.) Mark your calendars! Saturday DECEMBER 19, beginning at 9 AM! Get there early, sign up, and make your voice heard! While I recognize the timing is not ideal given how close we are to the holidays, I firmly believe that decisions of this magnitude, with significant and lasting impacts on the lives of our constituents, should never be made in the early hours of the morning after being up all night. Our residents deserve the opportunity to be heard, and they deserve a Board that is alert, focused, and prepared to thoughtfully consider their concerns before making consequential decisions. Anything less is unfair to our community and simply not good governance.

Source: Supervisor Crystal Vanuch Facebook post, Nov. 23–24, 2026.