The Virginia Railway Express Operations Board on Thursday approved discontinuing the last inbound trains on the Manassas and Fredericksburg lines, plus the reverse deadhead Manassas train, effective Jan. 4, 2027.

The three trains are the lightest-used in the system and account for about 5 percent of overall ridership. On each affected line, the prior train will shift 10 to 20 minutes later so some riders can still catch a train.

The cuts are temporary and aimed at reducing congestion on the rail corridor from Alexandria through Union Station while major construction is underway. They are not a cost-cutting measure. Multiple overlapping projects are active between Franconia-Springfield and L’Enfant Plaza under the Transforming Rail in Virginia program, including work tied to the new Long Bridge across the Potomac River. Those projects are rebuilding and expanding capacity on a constrained stretch of track that still carries both passenger and freight trains. Removing the three lowest-ridership trips and their equipment moves is expected to free up slots, ease bottlenecks, and improve reliability for the remaining service.

The board will reevaluate the changes in May 2027 and decide whether to restore the trains or adjust other slots, based on ridership impact and the fiscal 2028 budget.

CEO Katie Choe said the agency will notify riders through station signage, onboard announcements, Train Talks, social media, and a press release issued the same day. Guaranteed Ride Home will continue.

Chair Andrea Bailey and Vice Chair Dan Storck were among the members present. The vote was by voice, with no opposition noted.

The board met at Virginia Passenger Rail Authority offices in Alexandria after a ribbon-cutting at Independence Yard.