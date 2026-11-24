Prince William County supervisors on Tuesday approved the redevelopment of a former Kaiser Permanente clinic near Potomac Mills into for-sale condominiums, a step that marks the first residential development inside the shopping mall’s ring road.

The Board of County Supervisors opened and closed public hearings on agenda items 8A through 8F and approved each one. The package included a special use permit for a recovery program, a drive-through at an existing Chick-fil-A, a Potomac District residential project, the Potomac Lofts condominiums, and two related Independent Hill Village cases in the Coles District.

Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye highlighted the Potomac Lofts case, item 8D, as the first step in reimagining the urban core around Potomac Mills. He pointed to for-sale units priced for households at 60 percent of area median income, along with pedestrian connections and bike racks.

The project would replace the vacant Kaiser Permanente clinic at 14139 Potomac Mills Road, at the northeast corner of Potomac Mills Road and Opitz Boulevard. Kaiser closed the clinic after opening a newer facility on Minnieville Road. Five Oaks Properties, LLC bought the 5.76-acre site on April 17, 2026, for $5.5 million. County assessment records valued the building at about $100, consistent with a tear-down. Plans call for new four-story residential buildings rather than a retrofit of the existing clinic, as previously reported by Potomac Local News.

Proffer dates were corrected on the record before the votes. The date for the Potomac Lofts proffers was corrected to Nov. 5. The dates for the two Independent Hill Village items, 8E and 8F, were corrected to Sept. 24.

Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey’s item 8C involved an older project in her district. Density was discussed in the range of 13.18 dwelling units per acre.

Vice Chair Victor Angry congratulated the applicant on recovery-related work tied to the special use permit on item 8A.

One in-person speaker, Charles Reed Jr. of Independent Hill in the Coles District, asked about the relocation of a clubhouse in the Independent Hill Village case. The applicant spoke with him outside the meeting room. A remote speaker, Kevin Parker, supported the Potomac Lofts project but raised safety concerns about a slip lane and vehicle speeds on Potomac Mills Drive near Opitz Boulevard.

The approvals move the listed cases forward under the conditions and proffers presented. The next regular Board of County Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Dec. 1.