Staff backs 130 condos on old Kaiser site at Potomac Mills

Prince William County planning staff is recommending approval of Potomac Lofts, a 130-unit condominium project on the vacant Kaiser Permanente clinic at 14139 Potomac Mills Road. The Planning Commission is scheduled to hear rezoning case REZ2025-00030 on Sept. 9.

Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye has promoted the project as the first “flagship” redevelopment of the Potomac Mills area, describing older commercial pads as “asphalt graveyards” that should become housing near shops, jobs and transit. The application itself is narrower than that pitch: 130 stacked two-over-two condos on 5.76 acres, not a mixed-use town center and not “a few hundred” units.

The site sits at the northeast corner of Potomac Mills Road and Opitz Boulevard, inside the Potomac Mills Activity Center. Kaiser closed the clinic after opening a newer facility on Minnieville Road. Five Oaks Properties, LLC bought the property April 17, 2026, for $5.5 million — about $955,000 an acre, or roughly $42,300 per planned unit. The 2026 county assessment values the land at about $5.86 million and the building at about $100, consistent with a tear-down. The plans call for new four-story residential buildings, not a retrofit of the existing clinic.

If approved, the land would be rezoned from B-1, General Business, to MXD-U, Mixed Use-Urban. Height would be capped at 60 feet. Access would come from two connections through the retail and medical properties to the east, not a new driveway on Potomac Mills Road or Opitz Boulevard. The applicant has proffered a rebuilt 5-foot sidewalk on Potomac Mills Road, bike racks, a trail easement through the parking aisles and one OmniRide bus shelter. On-site amenities listed in the staff report include a dog station, a pergola, a grilling area, lawn games, and two lawns.

County maps designate the pad MU-5, Mixed Use–Town Center, Transect 5. That classification targets 6 to 12 stories, 12 to 50 dwellings per acre, 40 to 80 percent residential and 30 to 60 percent non-residential. Potomac Lofts would be 22.57 units per acre — within the density range — but 100 percent housing, four stories tall, with no commercial or civic space. Staff listed no land-use weaknesses and said putting homes on a commercial pad “may encourage additional residential development” and help the mall area become a mixed-use center.

The cash attached to the case is small. Staff’s level-of-service table shows $6,858 for parks ($42.86 per unit) and $432 for water-quality monitoring, a total of $7,290. There is no school, fire, or road cash.

Prince William County Public Schools, in a July 21, 2025, impact statement based on 126 multifamily units, projected 32 students: 16 elementary, 6 middle and 10 high. They would attend John D. Jenkins Elementary, Woodbridge Middle, and Gar-Field High. Jenkins is already projected at 114.3 percent of capacity by 2029–30.

With this project, it would reach 116.5 percent, 121 seats over. Schools put the capital cost of those 16 elementary students at $1,229,584. The school proffer is $0. Fire and Rescue Station 12 also exceeds its 4,000-incident workload, with 5,242 calls in fiscal 2025. Staff still marked both chapters consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.

Twelve of the 130 units would be sold as affordable housing: two to households at or below 60 percent of area median income, five at 80 percent and five at 100 percent. If an affordable unit is not under contract after six months of marketing, the developer may sell it at market rate and pay the county Housing Trust Fund half the difference. Resale restrictions last 10 years. Staff’s narrative that the units reach 120 percent of AMI does not align with the signed July 30 proffers, executed by Five Oaks manager Jill K. Martin.

Staff does not support several landscape-buffer cuts and a request to shrink street-tree strips from 8 feet to 4 feet 6 inches, writing that the applicant did not justify those changes. The same report still recommends approval. Notices went to owners within 500 feet. As of the staff report, the Planning Office had received no public comments.

The commission has until Dec. 8 to act. Boddye has said the Board of County Supervisors is likely to see the case in October.