A 17-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire early Sunday at an apartment complex near Manassas, Prince William County police said, in one of several incidents in daily reports released Monday. Fredericksburg police, meanwhile, said a Fredericksburg man who struck an officer with his car door and fled on foot later turned himself in, and asked for help finding a missing 20-year-old woman.

Prince William County Police Department

Shooting Investigation – Democracy Lane, near Manassas

On Nov. 22 at 2:07 a.m., officers responded to the Regency Apartments in the 11300 block of Democracy Lane near Manassas (20109) to investigate a shots fired call. While officers were investigating, they were advised that an individual who appeared connected to the incident had arrived at an area hospital. The individual, a 17-year-old male juvenile, had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body.

The investigation revealed the juvenile and an acquaintance got into an argument with a group of individuals when a gunshot was fired, striking the juvenile in the lower body. Police said the incident does not appear to be random and the investigation is ongoing. No suspect information is available.

Vandalism on School Grounds – Colgan High School

On Nov. 19, the school resource officer assigned to Colgan High School, at 13833 Dumfries Road near Manassas (20112), was notified of vandalism in a boys’ restroom. The investigation revealed that between 7:15 a.m. and 8:58 a.m., a swastika was written in marker on a stall. School personnel removed the lettering.

Attempted Aggravated Malicious Wounding – Creekview Circle, Woodbridge

On Nov. 21 at 4:37 p.m., officers responded to Dominion Middle Ridge Apartments in the 12200 block of Creekview Circle in Woodbridge (22192) for a shots fired call. Two victims, a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, got into an argument with an acquaintance that escalated, police said. The accused produced a firearm and fired multiple shots toward the victims before leaving in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Officers obtained warrants, and Jordan Nolan Brown, 25, of King George, was taken into custody Nov. 21 by the King George County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with two counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and one count of reckless handling of a firearm. His court date is pending.

Attempted Commercial Burglary – McDonald’s, Richmond Highway, Woodbridge

On Nov. 21 at 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the McDonald’s at 14591 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge (22191) for an attempted burglary. A masked man tried to force open the rear door before leaving on foot, police said. No damage or missing items were reported. Officers quickly found him, and a search turned up narcotics. Oliva Pereira Anderson, 18, of Woodbridge, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with attempted burglary, wearing a mask in public and possession of a controlled substance. He is held on a $5,000 secured bond; his court date is pending.

Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer – River Bend Way, Woodbridge

On Nov. 20 at 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of River Bend Way in Woodbridge (22192) for a report of a person vandalizing multiple vehicles. Officers found an intoxicated individual, and a struggle ensued as they tried to detain him. He attempted to assault an officer before being taken into custody. No injuries were reported by the officer. Sameer Sharma, 47, of Woodbridge, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, public intoxication and five counts of destruction of property. He is held on a $2,500 secured bond; his court date is pending.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Fredericksburg Police

Pursuit, Felony Eluding – Emancipation Highway and Kind Street

On Nov. 22 at about 12:52 p.m., Officer Smith was patrolling near Cowan Crossing and Emancipation Highway when he saw a vehicle with expired registration. During the traffic stop, he identified the driver as Adarylis Ladner, 27, of Fredericksburg, and officers determined Ladner was driving on a suspended license. Before the stop was concluded, Ladner drove away, striking an officer with the driver’s door. The officer was not injured.

Officer Smith began a pursuit. Officers followed Ladner southbound on Emancipation Highway as he swerved through traffic and drove across a median toward Kind Street. Ladner turned onto Kind Street, drove into a grassy, wooded area, got out and ran into the woods.

Fredericksburg police, with help from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police, set up a perimeter while Officer Froman and K9 Rudi tracked. Ladner escaped the perimeter and was not found.

Officer Smith obtained several warrants. Shortly afterward, authorities advised police that Ladner had turned himself in to the Stafford County Magistrate. He was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail and held on a $3,000 bond. Ladner is charged with:

• 18.2-57(C) – Assault on law enforcement

• 46.2-301 – Driving suspended

• 18.2-460 – Obstruction

• 46.2-864 – Reckless driving, private property

• 46.2-817 – Felony eluding

• 46.2-833 – Failure to obey a traffic signal

• 46.2-646 – Expired registration

Fredericksburg police thanked the public for sharing anonymous tips and their mutual-aid partners for their help.

Missing Person – Jayda Damone-Elliott

Fredericksburg police are asking for the public’s help finding Jayda Damone-Elliott, 20, who was last seen Nov. 20 in the area of Belmont Apartments. She is described as 5-foot-2, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and may be wearing pajamas. Police said she is known to frequent areas in Woodbridge. Report number 2026-005753.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call Fredericksburg police at 540-373-3122. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting 847411 with “FPDtip” followed by the tip, or through the FPD Tip app.

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