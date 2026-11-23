Four in 10 people who get the Potomac Local News daily email now open it.

Our open rate over the last four weeks is 40.29%, across 10,868 active subscribers. In September and October it ran about 24% to 25%.

Most of the gain came from cleaning up our list. In early November we removed about 6,000 addresses that had stopped opening our emails. Since then, opens have climbed from the mid-30s to about 40%, and they’ve stayed there since we moved the newsletter to a new platform on Nov. 12.

Why it matters to advertisers

Local businesses trust Potomac Local to put their message in front of people in Prince William, Manassas, Stafford and Fredericksburg. A list is only worth what its readers actually see. A smaller, cleaner list means your ad goes to real, active readers, not to inboxes nobody checks.

When four in 10 subscribers open the daily email, more neighbors see your sponsored message, event listing or banner, every weekday.

Want to reach them? Learn more about advertising with Potomac Local.

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