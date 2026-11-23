Stafford County Public Schools broke ground Nov. 17 on a new performing arts wing at North Stafford High School, the Fredericksburg Free Press reported.

The project, estimated at $8.2 million, adds 6,598 square feet and includes light and heavy renovation of existing space. It is scheduled to open in August 2028.

The school, built in 1981, lacks a dedicated orchestra classroom and has one drama classroom, compared with two at other high schools, according to the division’s capital improvement plan.