The University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors on Friday formally adopted a resolution establishing the Mary Washington College of Medicine, the Fredericksburg Free Press reported.

The planned Doctor of Medicine program would emphasize primary care, maternal health, and rural and underserved medicine. It aims to fill each class with 80% Virginia students and grow from 50 to 100 students per class over its first six years. The board also approved a change to the university’s mission statement.

UMW President Troy Paino said the university is seeking $9 million in state money for operations and $4 million in capital funding to design a mixed-use building for the school, which could accept its first class as early as 2030.