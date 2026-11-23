A memorial at the former site of the slave auction block at William and Charles streets in downtown Fredericksburg is targeted for installation around the turn of June to July 2028, the city’s 300th anniversary year, the Fredericksburg Free Press reported.

Artist Eto Otitigbe’s design centers on a 19-foot-tall inverted obelisk of black and bronze bricks inscribed with the names of enslaved people sold at the corner, along with a timeline of slavery in Fredericksburg from 1843 to 2020 set into bricks across the intersection. The Fredericksburg Area Museum plans to form an auction block committee and set a budget and fundraising goal by early 2027.

The city will spend about $500,000 on a raised intersection and wider sidewalks at the corner, with $416,160 of that reimbursed by the Virginia Department of Transportation.