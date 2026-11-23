City Hall, the library, Public Works and the Department of Social Services will be closed Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 25-27, for Thanksgiving, the City of Manassas Park announced.

The Community Center will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 25, closed Thanksgiving Day and open at 10 a.m. Nov. 27. Trash collection is not affected. Residents should call the police non-emergency line at 703-361-1136 for water or sewer emergencies over the holiday and after hours.

All offices reopen Monday, Nov. 30.