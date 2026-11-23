Fredericksburg Fredericksburg unveils historical marker for Link Wray’s “Rumble” By Potomac Local News Published November 23, 2026 at 8:45AM The cover comes off the new Virginia historical marker commemorating Link Wray’s “Rumble” during Saturday’s unveiling near Fall Hill Avenue and Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg. Photo by Sue Nelson Sargent This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Originals