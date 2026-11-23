Fredericksburg One reader’s price tags from a Fredericksburg Giant show what Thanksgiving staples cost this weekend By PLN News Published November 23, 2026 at 9:31AM Price tags on Thanksgiving staples at the Giant in Eagle Village, Fredericksburg, Nov. 21, 2026. Photo by Sue Nelson Sargent This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Originals