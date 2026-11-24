Two local shelter dogs are waiting for homes this Take Me Home Tuesday, and Old Dominion Humane Society is asking for Giving Tuesday donations to keep its Spay It Forward program running.

Oak — Stafford County Animal Shelter

Stafford County Animal Shelter is looking for a home for Oak, an approximately three-year-old (maybe boxer) mixed breed. The shelter is at 26 Frosty Lane, Stafford, VA 22554. Call 540-658-7387. Adoption hours are Monday–Friday 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

WHAT’S A GOOD GIRL HAVE TO DO TO FIND A FOREVER HOME? Looking for big personality in a pocket-sized package? In need of someone to make you laugh, test your patience (in a good way), and give you lots of kisses in exchange for all the treats in the world? Look no further than Oak! Oak is an approximately, three-year old (maybe boxer) mixed breed who arrived to SCAS with her friend Maple as a stray, though she was completely unrecognizable; although as sweet as can be with the brightest spirit, she was severely underweight and over the last 54 days, she has gained that weight back, and stolen the hearts of staff and volunteers alike. Trust us when we say pictures don’t do her cuteness justice! Oak’s past is unknown and while she is still the cheery little pup that came in, we can see that the shelter environment is starting to have an effect on her. Despite daily walks, despite various enrichment items and toys, she is clearly frustrated by being in the kennel and, sadly, she has had no one ask about her in 54 days of being with us. Oak LOVES food and toys and keeps a balanced level of playful and laid-back energy. While she will need some manners on a leash, she already knows how to sit (basic obedience already in motion) and given how motivated she is to please and by goodies, she will be a quick study. She gets along with other dogs though friends of the feline variety we are not too sure. As she was a stray, we have no idea if she has lived with children. Other info on this amazing little girl: – Oak is currently not spayed so geographical restrictions do apply at this time – Her adoption fee is $45 and she asks anyone to bring a picture ID/proof of current address at time of adoption – The shelter is located at 26 Frosty Lane, Stafford, VA 22554 and opens tomorrow at 11AM! Please share to help Oak find her forever family!

Stella — Spotsylvania Animal Shelter

Spotsylvania Animal Shelter is looking for a home for Stella, a 10-year-old dog who was returned after her owner passed away. The shelter is at 450 Tv Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Call 540-507-7459. Viewing and adoption hours are Tuesday–Saturday 12 p.m.–4 p.m.; closed Sunday, Monday and holidays.

This beauty is Stella, 10 years. Stella was adopted from us at about 10 months of age and returned to us yesterday after her owner passed away. Stella has lived with cats and is said to do well with kids and dogs too. Stella is house trained and is fine to be out and about on her own during the day, no need to crate. She does have anxiety however with storms, fireworks and other similar loud noises. We are hoping Stella’s stay back with us will be a short one, and most importantly she hopes the same. PLEASE SHARE and if you believe you could give this Senior gal a soft landing of a retirement home she would love for you to bring any other humans and dogs in the household for a meet when we reopen on Tuesday between noon and 4.

Storm — Old Dominion Humane Society’s Spay It Forward

Old Dominion Humane Society covered the cost of a life-threatening surgery for Storm, a Fredericksburg dog whose owner, Jessica Vargas, was the first recipient of the nonprofit’s Spay It Forward program. ODHS is at 3602 Lafayette Boulevard in Fredericksburg. Adoption events are Wednesdays 5–7 p.m., Fridays 6–8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Application surveys submitted in advance are preferred and take priority over walk-ins.

Vargas applied to have Storm spayed, and ODHS covered the nearly $200 surgery. When Storm went to Kincheloe Spay & Neuter Clinic in May, the veterinarian found pyometra, a life-threatening infection in the uterus. Treatment would have cost Vargas between $5,000 and $8,000, which she could not afford. Storm needed immediate treatment. Without it, she would not have made it. Vargas said she did not know how she would break the news to her nine-year-old son, Braelyn. ODHS, which depends on donations, also covered the cost of the pyometra surgery.

“My heart was shattered, and I felt my world was over,” Vargas said. “Storm wasn’t just my baby, but my best friend. Braelyn had become attached to her, too, so I was devastated for both of us. The thought of losing Storm was something I couldn’t bear.” “I’m so thankful and appreciative of ODHS—they’re my lifesavers,” Vargas said. “If it wasn’t for ODHS, I don’t know what I would’ve done. Storm would’ve had a very short time to live if she didn’t get the surgery immediately. To think that she almost died and the pain she went through is so sad, but ODHS and the team at Kincheloe were awesome. They are amazing and caring people.”

Storm is now a happy pup, running around, playing and cuddling, Vargas said. Forty-one dogs have been spayed or neutered since ODHS introduced Spay It Forward earlier this year, after a $3,000 jump-start grant from the Virginia Federation of Humane Societies. The program helps dog owners facing financial challenges in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Caroline counties. People who cannot afford to have their dogs spayed or neutered can apply for a voucher.

Giving Tuesday is Dec. 1. ODHS founder Chrissy Hamilton said the organization is asking businesses, organizations and individuals to consider donating to Spay It Forward. “This is such a worthwhile program that benefits pet owners who want to care for their dogs but don’t have the financial resources to do so. We have 14 dogs on a waiting list to get spayed and neutered. Once we have enough donations, we’ll be able to help those, too,” Hamilton said. To learn more or donate, visit the Spay It Forward page. For dogs available for adoption, upcoming events, volunteering, fostering and donating, visit the Old Dominion Humane Society website.

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