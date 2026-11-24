Virginia Railway Express wants to grow from its current 32 trains to 52 by 2030 and run seven days a week, CEO Katie Choe told the Manassas City Council on Nov. 16, according to InsideNoVa.

The longer-range plan calls for 116 trains by 2050, with trains toward Washington every 20 minutes at peak hours, every 30 minutes outbound and hourly at off-peak times and on weekends. A July 2025 plan update put the cost of the capital projects needed for the 2050 goals at about $3.3 billion.

Closer to home, improvements at the Manassas station, including a new 300-foot platform with a canopy, are set for completion in July 2028, and an expansion at Broad Run, including a lead track, is due a year later.