Boston-based TA Realty applied Nov. 19 to rezone 53.5 acres just west of Manassas to heavy industrial for a three-building data center campus dubbed “Manassas Tech Park II,” InsideNoVa reports.

The plan calls for two 170,000-square-foot data centers in a first phase and a 198,500-square-foot building in a second, with a proposed height of 65 feet, on parcels along Industrial Court, Industrial Road and Developers Drive. The site sits in the county’s Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District and would include a 300-megawatt Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative substation on about 6 acres.

The filing came during the 90-day grace period attached to the Board of County Supervisors’ unanimous Sept. 22 vote to end by-right data center development. No Planning Commission hearing has been scheduled.