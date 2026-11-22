Stafford Diggs faces residents at Hartwood High School town hall on Kings Highway data centers By PLN News Published November 22, 2026 at 9:57PM | Updated November 22, 2026 at 11:46PM Speakers wait to address Chairman Deuntay Diggs and Supervisor Maya Guy at the Hartwood High School town hall on Nov. 22, 2026. Photo: Potomac Local News This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Board of Supervisors #Data Centers #Locals Only #Stafford