Manassas Park’s first Fall for the Park 5.5K and Flannel Fest drew 202 registered participants, with 173 crossing the finish line at Blooms Park.

City Manager Carl Cole reported the results to the Governing Body on Nov. 17. Finishers covered a wide range, from roughly 7-minute miles to 40-minute miles. Feedback was “overwhelmingly positive,” he said, and the city is likely to hold the event again.

The race ran Saturday, Nov. 14, starting at 9 a.m. at Blooms Park on Manassas Drive. The course followed paved trails through the park. After the race, participants and spectators moved to Flannel Fest and the farmers market at the City Hall parking lot, 100 Park Central Plaza. That event ran until 1:30 p.m. with live music, food trucks, family activities, and vendors. Race-day parking was at the VRE garage, with a free shuttle to Blooms Park.

Cole also told the body that new traffic lights at the Polk Drive and Manassas Drive intersection would be operational the day after the meeting. The contractor will monitor them for a 30-day burn-in. Once that period ends and the lights are performing as expected, the old signals will be removed. The project is part of safety and signal improvements along Manassas Drive.

City offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday of Thanksgiving week. Cole advised anyone with city business to handle it Monday or Tuesday.

The Governing Body met Nov. 17 with Vice Mayor Darryl Moore presiding. Mayor Alanna Mensing was absent.