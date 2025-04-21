Shell unearthed, trail added, water park preps — and a pup needs a home

Good afternoon,

It’s Uriah from Potomac Local News. We’re starting the week in Manassas with stories that span history, housing, public safety, innovation, and even a pup looking for a forever home.

Today’s Headlines

Civil War-Era Artillery Shell Found at Historic Liberia House

Contractors restoring a stormwater channel behind the Liberia House uncovered a rare piece of Civil War history: a shrapnel shell believed to be from the Union Army. City officials have called in a federal bomb technician to assess and remove the unexploded ordnance.

Read the full story

Plans for Mayfield Crossing Revised

Stanley Martin Homes has reduced the number of proposed townhomes and added a pedestrian trail in response to Manassas Park officials’ feedback. The new trail would connect to the city’s existing trail system.

Details on what’s changed

Fire Displaces Four on Oliver Court

A second-floor apartment fire in Manassas forced four residents out of their home. One person was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Watch video from the scene

Police Report Theft on Digges Road

Manassas Police say items were stolen from a property on Digges Road over the weekend but have released few details.

View the police update

Signal Bay Water Park Gears Up for Summer

Signal Bay Water Park in Manassas Park is preparing for its Memorial Day weekend opening. Right now, the lazy river is full of green water as staff begin their pre-season cleaning and maintenance routine.

See the lazy river’s green water

Electra.aero Secures $115 Million for Ultra-Short Takeoff Aircraft

Manassas-based Electra.aero has landed a $115 million Series B investment to bring its nine-passenger hybrid-electric aircraft, the EL-9, into pre-production. The aircraft can take off and land in just 150 feet, promising new possibilities in short-distance air travel.

Read more about the project

Bee City Lager debuts at Sinistral Brewing Company

Sinistral Brewing Company has released a new limited-edition brew—Bee City Lager—crafted to celebrate the City of Manassas’s annual Bee Festival. Described as light, crisp, and perfectly timed for spring, this locally brewed lager is available now on tap at the downtown Manassas brewery.

The beer arrives just ahead of the 2025 Manassas Bee Festival, set for Saturday, June 22, 2025. The festival is a family-friendly celebration of pollinators, sustainability, and all things bee-related—with live music, vendors, and kids’ activities at Liberia House.

Buzz by for a pint and get in the spirit early.

View the post from Sinistral Brewing

Learn more about the Bee Festival

Your Monday Weather Update



Expect mild temperatures and mostly cloudy skies today. Morning lows will remain in the 50s, while highs will vary between the 60s in the north and up to the low 80s in central Virginia. Cooler conditions are expected along waterways.

A cold front will move in from the west later today, bringing a higher chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms west of I-81. The risk decreases as the system moves east into our area through tonight.

Upcoming Events

3rd Annual Anything’s PAWsible Festival & 5K

Saturday, April 27, 2025

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harris Pavilion, Downtown Manassas

Run the 5K with or without your pup, then enjoy a pet-friendly community festival with vendors, games, and fun for the whole family.

Register or learn more

Meet Drac — the pup with the perfect head tilt

This curious, friendly dog is ready for his forever home. Drac walks well on a leash, loves to explore, and will melt your heart with his expressive ears and charming tilt. He’s available for adoption now from the Manassas City Animal Shelter.

See photos and learn more about Drac

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Coming Tomorrow

Prince William County is launching its first-ever Transportation Town Halls to hear directly from residents about road congestion, public transit, and infrastructure priorities. We’ll bring you the full story and our video interview with the county’s transportation director.

Preview the story

Also coming:

Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth is asking the Board of County Supervisors to fund 11 new positions in her office to keep pace with rising caseloads. As supervisors prepare to adopt the county’s FY26 budget, Ashworth says her staff is overwhelmed and under-resourced.

Preview the story

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Thanks for reading,

Uriah Kiser

Founder and Publisher, Potomac Local News