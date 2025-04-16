Fire Damages Apartment on Oliver Court in Manassas; Four Displaced

MANASSAS, Va. — Firefighters from the City of Manassas, Manassas Park, and Prince William County responded to an apartment fire this afternoon at 8872 Oliver Court, just off Liberia Avenue, where smoke was seen billowing from a second-story unit in a three-story building.

The fire broke out in a bedroom on the second floor shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15. According to Manassas Fire Chief Edward Mills, the unit was unoccupied at the time. Crews arriving at the scene reported smoke showing but no visible flames from outside.

“Upon arrival, they did find smoke showing,” said Mills. “They determined that there was a fire on the second floor, located in a bedroom. The home was unoccupied at the time, and subsequent searches of other apartments above the fire and on the third floor were negative.”

One apartment sustained significant fire damage, while the unit directly above it experienced smoke-related damage. Four residents have been displaced due to the fire, but no injuries have been reported. The property manager is assisting affected residents with temporary housing.

Renzo Manlapaz, a resident of the building, said he saw firefighters entering his apartment on his security cameras. “I see a lot of smoke inside my apartment and I got concerns about my home,” he said. “I was thinking about my belongings for sure — very important stuff. It’s very expensive stuff.”

Manlapaz, who has lived in the complex for three years, said he did not know the unit’s resident where the fire started.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.