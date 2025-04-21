Meet Drac: The Pup with the Perfect Head Tilt Looking for a Forever Home

Who could resist this adorable head tilt?

Drac is a charming, curious pup currently available for adoption at the City of Manassas Animal Adoption Center. With one look, he’ll melt your heart—and he’s hoping you’ll find him as irresistible in person as he is in photos.

Whether you’re looking for a loyal walking buddy, a backyard explorer, or just a best friend to cuddle with at the end of the day, Drac could be the perfect match.

The City of Manassas Animal Adoption Center is located at:

10039 Dean Drive, Manassas, VA 20110

703-257-2420

You can learn more about Drac and other adoptable pets by visiting the official adoption page.

Stop by and meet Drac in person—you just might fall in love.