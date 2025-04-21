Developers Reduce Density, Add Trail Connection in Latest Mayfield Crossing Plans

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — A major residential project proposed just outside Manassas Park’s borders is moving through its second round of review in Prince William County, and city leaders are taking a close look at the plan’s potential impact on local roads and services.

Representatives from D.R. Horton, the developer behind the Mayfield Crossing project, and attorney Noah Klein of Venable LLP presented an updated site plan to the Manassas Park Governing Body during its April 15, 2025, meeting. The project site, approximately 20 acres located at the intersection of Manassas Drive and Signal View Drive, is nearly surrounded by Manassas Park city limits.

“While this project is technically in Prince William County, it fronts on Manassas Drive and will directly impact Manassas Park residents,” said Michelle Berry, the city’s Planning and Zoning Administrator.

Revised Plan Reduces Density

The revised proposal calls for 180 townhomes—down from the original 288 units—a 37.5 percent reduction in density. All units will now be townhomes, eliminating the previously proposed multifamily buildings. Developers say the revision responds to feedback from both Prince William County and Manassas Park, which raised concerns over traffic and overall density.

The project will still include 10 percent affordable housing units (18 total), evenly split between units for households earning up to 80% of the area median income (AMI) and those earning up to 120%.

Park Access and Neighborhood Connectivity

A major addition in the second submission is a proposed trail connection from the development directly to the entrance of Signal Hill Park, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to access the park without crossing Signal View Drive.

The new plan also includes:

Undergrounding utilities along Signal View and Manassas Drives

Installing street lighting to match Manassas Park’s streetscape standards

Preserving tree buffers along Signal View Drive and portions of Manassas Drive

6.17 acres (39%) of open space, including a central park with a playground, dog park, and outdoor recreation features

“These additions came directly from city staff feedback, and we want this to be a project that integrates well with the community,” said Klein.

Access and Traffic Concerns

The project will feature a right-in, right-out access point on Manassas Drive and a secondary entrance on Signal View Drive. While a traffic study is ongoing, some city officials expressed concerns about added congestion and the strain on local emergency services, which may be closer to the development than Prince William County responders.

Councilmember Haseeb Javed asked about the lack of tree preservation along Manassas Drive. Klein said underground utility installation and topography made tree saving infeasible there, but that landscaping would still buffer the area.

Other councilmembers raised questions about whether the development will include a right-turn lane, how access will affect nearby neighborhoods like Roseberry, and whether traffic signals might be needed—especially at the busy intersection of Manassas Drive and Signal View.

Future Utility Easement Through City Park

Developers also flagged a future request for an easement through Signal Hill Park to install a new water line. A 12-inch water line on Signal View Drive is reportedly inadequate for fire suppression. The proposed line would run along the route of an existing sanitary sewer easement, requiring minor expansion—2 to 5 feet in some areas—into already cleared parkland.

No Timeline for Final Approval

The Mayfield Crossing plan remains under review by Prince William County, and no dates have been set for planning commission or board hearings. However, the developer expects to return to Manassas Park with updates and formal requests in the near future.

City leaders thanked the applicants for their collaboration and encouraged continued coordination as the project advances.

“This project may not be inside Manassas Park, but it will certainly affect our roads, our neighborhoods, and our services,” said Mayor Alanna Mensing. “We appreciate the efforts made so far to be good neighbors.”