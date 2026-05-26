Police Blotter: Injured Passenger in DUI Crash, Assault Reported

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

DUI Crash Leaves Passenger Injured

On May 24 around 1:47 a.m. on Pine View Drive, a driver was arrested after a crash that injured a passenger. Deputies observed signs of impairment including bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol. Two open alcoholic beverages were found near the vehicle. The 25-year-old driver from Fredericksburg was charged with driving under the influence, maiming as a result of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and driving without a license. The passenger was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Assault and Battery at Grocery Store

On May 23 around 8:30 a.m. at Weis Market on Garrisonville Road, a 26-year-old man from Stafford was arrested after allegedly punching an employee in the face. The suspect resisted arrest before being detained. Camera footage confirmed the incident. He was charged with assault and battery and obstructing justice and was trespassed from the store.

Hit-and-Run at Intersection

On May 22 around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Wyche Road, a driver caused damage to another vehicle by entering the victim’s lane during a right turn and then fled the scene. Witnesses attempted to stop the suspect vehicle. No arrests have been made.

Retail Larcenies at Target and Walmart

On May 22 at Target on South Gateway Drive, a 24-year-old man from Fredericksburg was arrested for concealment after failing to scan items and switching price tags. He was trespassed from the store. On May 23 at Walmart on Village Parkway, an 18-year-old woman from Stafford was arrested for stealing merchandise by removing tags and concealing items in a bag. Both were released with court dates.

Multiple Public Intoxication Arrests

Deputies made several public intoxication arrests. On May 22 at the Sleep Inn Motel on Warrenton Road, a 43-year-old man from Fredericksburg was arrested after being found drinking in the lobby. On May 25 on Malvern Hill Court, a 30-year-old man from King George was arrested and held until sober.

Several Fraud Reports Filed

Deputies responded to multiple fraud incidents between May 22 and 23. Cases included a Chase Bank scam on Prosperity Lane involving unauthorized charges, an unauthorized student loan application using a victim’s identity on Aspen Road, a fraudulent rental listing scam on Meadow View Court, and a hacked email leading to unauthorized transactions on Maggie Court. Victims were advised to contact banks, credit bureaus, and appropriate authorities.

Additional DUI Arrests

On May 23 around 2:05 a.m. on Olde Forge Drive, a 19-year-old man from Stafford was arrested for DUI after being found asleep in a vehicle in the roadway with open alcohol containers. He was also charged with false identification. On May 24 around 11:56 p.m. at Austin Run Boulevard and Richmond Highway, a 42-year-old man from Stafford was arrested for DUI after deputies observed impairment during a roadside contact.