Zargarpur Announces Bid for Coles District Supervisor

Lisa Zargarpur, member of the Prince William County School Board, announced her candidacy for Coles District Supervisor on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

In a Facebook post, Zargarpur said she is shifting her focus after serving on the school board. “After serving two terms on the Prince William County School Board, I am now turning my attention to a different office. I can still support our schools while working for the greater community,” she wrote.

Her campaign kickoff event is set for Sunday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature coffee, brunch, and community conversations. Guests include U.S. Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-11th, Fairfax) and former Virginia Delegate Hala Ayala.

The announcement marks Zargarpur’s move from the school board to the county government. A campaign flyer promotes the event and notes that Rep. Walkinshaw is not soliciting funds.

Zargarpur is a Prince William County Public Schools alumna and resident of the Manassas area in the Coles District. She earned a Bachelor of Music and a Master of Arts from George Mason University and a master’s degree in education from the University of Mary Washington. She teaches elementary general music and chorus in Fairfax County Public Schools. She has served as secretary of the Fairfax General Music Educators Association and as a member of the Fairfax Education Association.

Zargarpur and her husband, Yaqub, have three children who graduated from Prince William County schools.

She was first elected to the Prince William County School Board in 2019, taking office in January 2020, and re-elected in November 2023 with 52 percent of the vote against challenger Stephen Spiker. She served as Vice Chair starting in January 2024.

During her school board tenure, Zargarpur supported the district’s 2021 equity statement and efforts around culturally responsive instruction. She participated in the committee for renaming Stonewall Jackson High School in 2020 and backed the approval of an AP African American Studies course.

She has addressed teacher workload, cell phone restrictions in schools, student safety, and inclusion policies. In 2025, following a U.S. Department of Education ruling on Title IX violations regarding transgender student policies, she engaged with supporters of the district’s existing policies.

The Coles District seat is currently held by Yesli Vega. Vega won re-election in 2023 with 55.06 percent of the vote against Democrat Idris O’Connor. Vega first won the seat in 2019 with 56.3 percent of the vote. Zargarpur’s 52 percent victory in her 2023 school board race in the same district provides a point of comparison, though the races involve different offices.

Vega, a former law enforcement officer, has focused on property taxes, government spending, development projects, and public safety.