Podcast: Stafford Graduations, Summer Meals, Willing Warriors Car Show & Manassas Civil War Debate

Published May 26, 2026 at 9:59AM

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Podcast Summary

In today’s episode of the Potomac Local News Podcast, Uriah Kiser covers graduation week in Stafford County, free summer meals, a record-breaking car show supporting veterans, and a thoughtful discussion about Manassas’ Civil War identity.

Key Topics:

00:00 – Stafford County graduations schedule for all five high schools (May 28–30) plus live stream information.

– Stafford County graduations schedule for all five high schools (May 28–30) plus live stream information. 03:11 – Free summer breakfast and lunch program for children in Stafford County.

– Free summer breakfast and lunch program for children in Stafford County. 04:40 – Record attendance at the Vets for Willing Warriors car show in Haymarket with over 1,100 people and 200+ classic cars.

– Record attendance at the Vets for Willing Warriors car show in Haymarket with over 1,100 people and 200+ classic cars. 07:42 – Prince William Committee of One Hundred annual membership dinner this Thursday at Jukebox Diner in Manassas.

– Prince William Committee of One Hundred annual membership dinner this Thursday at Jukebox Diner in Manassas. 10:27 – Stafford County Schools exploring a revenue sharing agreement with the Board of Supervisors.

– Stafford County Schools exploring a revenue sharing agreement with the Board of Supervisors. 18:00 – Ongoing debate in Manassas about embracing its Civil War history for tourism versus moving away from it.

Additional News

Stafford High School Fire Academy graduates

Arrests made in Prince William fatal shooting on Potomac Vista Drive

Update on the future of the historic Old Bennett School in Manassas

What did you do for Memorial Day weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

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Like and share this episode if you enjoy staying informed about what’s happening in Stafford, Prince William, Manassas, Fredericksburg, and beyond.