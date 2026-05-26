Stafford Seniors Graduate This Week: Full Schedule

Published May 26, 2026 at 8:45AM

“Stafford Schools will hold 2026 graduation ceremonies from Wednesday, May 28, through Saturday, May 30,” Stafford Schools announced. “Families, friends, and community members can visit the graduation webpage to view the ceremony schedule and access live stream links.”

Graduations are scheduled across five high schools from May 28–30, 2026.

Brooke Point and Mountain View will hold ceremonies on May 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Colonial Forge graduates on May 28 at 6:30 p.m., while North Stafford and

Stafford High graduate on May 30 at 8:30 a.m.

Livestream links are available on the district graduation page. For additional details about a specific ceremony, contact the student’s high school directly.