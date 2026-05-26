New Reports Detail Millions in Redistricting Fight

“Newly released campaign finance reports show committees tied to Virginia’s congressional redistricting referendum raised nearly $7.7 million during the final weeks surrounding the April 21 vote and subsequent legal fight over the constitutional amendment,” The Center Square reported.

“Virginians for Fair Maps reported raising about $4.6 million, while Virginians for Fair Elections reported about $2.9 million, according to VPAP filings.”

The measure narrowly passed before the Virginia Supreme Court invalidated the amendment in a 4-3 ruling, citing timing violations after early voting began. No changes will be made to congressional district boundaries for the 2026 elections.