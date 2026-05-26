Stafford Schools Offer Free Summer Meals for Children

Stafford County Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program and will provide free breakfast and lunch to all children this summer.

Meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis at multiple sites. The program runs from June 8 through July 2 at four elementary schools, with some closures on Fridays. North Star and Rising Star Early Start sites begin earlier on June 1 and run through July 16 but are limited to currently registered children.

Breakfast is generally served between 7:45 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., with lunch times varying by location between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. All sites are closed on June 12, 19, and 26.

In accordance with federal civil rights law, the program does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or other protected categories.

Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-served basis, at the sites and times as follows:

Anthony Burns Elementary (6/8/26 – 7/2/26) Site is closed June 12th, 19th, 26th

Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 AM, Lunch 10:15 – 11:35 AM

Falmouth Elementary (6/8/26 – 7/2/26) Site is closed June 12th, 19th, 26th

Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 AM, Lunch 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Kate Waller Barrett Elementary (6/8/26 – 7/2/26) Site is closed June 12th, 19th, 26th

Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 AM, Lunch 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Widewater Elementary (6/8/26 – 7/2/26) Site is closed June 12th, 19th, 26th

Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 AM, Lunch 10:30 – 11:30 AM

North Star and Rising Star Early Start (6/1/26– 7/16/26) Note: Must be currently registered in a North Star or Rising Star program to attend at these sites. Site is closed June 12th, 19th, 26th, July 3rd and 10th

North Star Breakfast 7:45 – 8:15 AM and Lunch 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Rising Star Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 AM and Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 PM

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