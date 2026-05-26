Police Seek ID of Spotsylvania Home Depot Tool Thief

“On May 23, 2026 at approximately 3:40 p.m. the pictured individual shoplifted several Milwaukee and DeWalt tools from the Home Depot located at 1201 Gateway Blvd,” Fredericksburg Police Department announced. “He was last seen driving the pictured 2013 Toyota Venza bearing VA Handicap tags 5284DH in Spotsylvania, VA on Patriot Highway.”

Report #2026-002480. Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact police at 540-373-3122. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting “FPDtip” to 847-411 or via the FPD Tip app.