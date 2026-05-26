Fredericksburg

Schools, Streets and Utilities Lead Fredericksburg’s Proposed $179M Capital Spending Plan

By Potomac Local News
Fredericksburg City Hall [Photo: Fredericksburg Va. Government Facebook page]

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