Fredericksburg Schools, Streets and Utilities Lead Fredericksburg’s Proposed $179M Capital Spending Plan By Potomac Local News Published May 26, 2026 at 3:00PM Fredericksburg City Hall [Photo: Fredericksburg Va. Government Facebook page] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford