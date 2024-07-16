Police Report: 5th Mall Shooting Suspect Arrested | Carjacking | Child Skateboarder Charged

Prince William County

A fifth suspect is charged in a shooting that occurred outside Manassas Mall on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

As we reported in the link above, one of the suspected shooters was out on bond in connection to a December 2023 incident where he was charged with Reckless with a Gun Causing Permanent Serious Bodily Injury, a class 6 felony. His charges were later escalated to the Prince William County Circuit Court, where he was indicted on multiple counts, including Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm Under 18 Years Old, and Malicious Wounding.

Malicious Wounding *ADDITIONAL ARREST – On July 15, a fifth suspect, identified as Tayvion Omari THORNTON, who was sought in connection to the shooting that occurred at Manassas Mall located at 8300 Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) on July 9, was arrested. At this time, investigators believe the main suspects involved in the shooting have been

identified and arrested. Additional individuals are being sought as potential witnesses to the incident. Four other adult men were previously arrested in connection to this case. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip. Arrested on July 15: [No photo available]

Tayvion Omari THORNTON, 18, of no fixed address

Charged with 2 counts of principal in the 2nd degree malicious wounding, 1 count of carrying a concealed weapon, 1 count of principal in the second degree willfully discharging a firearm in a public place, and 1 count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

A woman and two men carjacked a driver at Prince William Plaza on Richmond Highway.

Carjacking – On July 16 at 1:34AM, officers responded to Prince William Plaza located at 14428 Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 53-year-old man, was inside his vehicle when he was approached by an unknown woman and two unknown men. One of the men asked the victim for money while the other man got into the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle where he then threatened the victim. When the victim got out of the vehicle, he was assaulted by the woman before running out of the area. The suspects took the victim’s vehicle and left the area. No injuries were reported. The suspects were only described as two black males, and one back female. Vehicle Description:

A silver 2002 GMC Yukon Denali, with Virginia license plate: TST-8652

Police arrested a woman after a man was robbed while trying to get out of his car in the 7300 block of Sudley Road near Manassas, near a Hampton Inn. The woman bit the man before taking his wallet, police said.

Strong-Arm Robbery *ARREST – On July 15, officers concluded an investigation into a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 7300 block of Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) on July 5. While investigating the incident, officers identified and obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as the accused. On July 15, the accused, identified as Brianna Grace INGRAM, was arrested without incident.

Arrested on July 15:

Brianna Grace INGRAM, 28, of no fixed address

Charged with robbery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond Strong-Arm Robbery [Previously Released] – On July 5 at 2:32PM, officers responded to the 7300 block of Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 34-year-old man, was getting out of his vehicle when an unknown woman attempted to take his wallet. When the victim attempted to pull away, the suspectbit the victim’s hand and took his wallet before running away. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The victim reported minor injuries.

Stafford County

Child faces vandalism charges at elementary school

Garrisonville Elementary School, 7/15, 10:29 a.m. School staff reported a juvenile student had entered the school and skateboarded through the halls and gym causing damage. The juvenile was positively identified by Deputy J.M. Smihal and is now facing charges of trespassing, vandalism and petit larceny.

Also, this happened yesterday (again)