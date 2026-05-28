Stafford Stafford County Fire Chief Warns of Recruiting Shortfall as Calls Rise By Potomac Local News Published May 28, 2026 at 3:00PM Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Stafford Board of Supervisors