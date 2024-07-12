Manassas Mall Shooting Suspect Was Out on Bond; 2 More Face Charges

A third man is in custody following a double shooting at Manassas Mall, and a third is wanted.

Eric Ronaldo Benitez, 22, of Croce Court, near Manassas is in custody. The second suspect, Tayvion Omari Thornton, 18, of Cove Landing Drive in Woodbridge, is wanted.

Benitez is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, 1 count of willfully discharging a firearm in a public place, and one count of using a gun in the commission of a felony.

Police said Thornton is black, six feet tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted for two for carrying a concealed weapon, one count of willfully discharging a firearm in a public place, and one count of using a gun in the commission of a felony.

The latest arrests bring the total facing charges in the July 9 shooting to five. Daevon Russell and Joshuah Minas Hernandez, both 18 and from Manassas, were arrested shortly after the shooting and were charged with multiple counts, including malicious wounding and shooting at an occupied building. Additionally, Skyler James Agley, 23, also from Manassas, was charged with similar offenses and remains hospitalized.

An investigation revealed that two groups met near the food court of a mall, where a physical altercation ensued, leading to a shootout in the parking lot. A 23-year-old man involved in the altercation and an uninvolved 51-year-old bystander were injured and treated at a hospital, with both expected to survive.

Shooting suspect was out on bail

Russell, one of the men charged, was out on bail facing judgment for previously committed crimes. Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega is questioning why he was released to allegedly commit another crime.

“Why are serious offenders being released back into the community, straining our police department and wasting community resources?” asked Vega. “This appears to be a growing trend under the guise of ‘criminal justice reform,’ posing a threat to all of us.”

Russell is not a stranger to violent charges. In December 2023, he was charged with Reckless with a Gun Causing Permanent Serious Bodily Injury, a class 6 felony. His charges were later escalated to the Prince William County Circuit Court, where he was indicted on multiple counts, including Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm Under 18 Years Old, and Malicious Wounding.

We saw this earlier this year when we told you about Jose Rafael Lizama, a 47-year-old Manassas Park resident, who was driving in downtown Manassas late last year and was charged with striking and killing 39-year-old Justin Burns. Lizama was released from jail twice between his arrest date and his first court appearance in May.

Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney on Daevon Russell

Potomac Local News interviewed the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth (D) via email to gain insights into the judicial process and the factors considered in cases like Russell’s.

Risk Assessments and Release Conditions

When asked about risk assessments conducted before releasing Russell, the Commonwealth Attorney stated, “I cannot speak to individual cases that are pending before the Court. I can tell you that a risk assessment is typically conducted by Pre-trial Services and provided to the Court at the appropriate time. This assessment does not make a recommendation as to whether or not a person should be released. It simply sets forth the recommended conditions of release if the Judge grants the person release.”

Monitoring Measures and Compliance

Regarding measures to monitor suspects after release, the Attorney noted, “I cannot speak to individual cases that are pending before the Court. I can tell you that there are several different measures that a judge can take once the judge decides that the person should be released. Those include supervision by a pretrial officer, intensive supervision, GPS monitoring or electronic monitoring, house arrest, and reverse house arrest. They often order the person to abstain from alcohol or drug usage and be tested for the same, as well as to have no contact with certain people or places. They are often ordered not to possess any weapons.”

Justifications for Release Under Supervision

In response to questions about justifications for releasing individuals with records of violent charges, the Attorney said, “I cannot speak to any particular individual’s case that is pending before the Court. I can tell you that the Judges are not required to provide written justification for their release of an individual.”

Balancing Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform

On balancing public safety with criminal justice reform goals, the Attorney explained, “The Judges make the decision to release someone after considering the factor set forth in the Code and after hearing argument by the defense attorney and the prosecutor. The criminal justice system has never and could never hold everyone that is charged with a criminal offense. There is no magic way for the Judges to predict the future and know who will commit an offense while on bond and who won’t. They have to make the best decision with the information they have available at the time of the bond motion.”

Reviewing and Revising Policies

The Attorney clarified the county’s ability to change policies, stating, “The County cannot change the Code of Virginia, which sets forth the criteria that the Judges use to determine bond.”

Prince William County has allocated $346,000 in the FY2025 budget for contractual lobbying services to convince state legislators to change laws on behalf of County Supervisors, the County Executive, and various county departments and agencies. Many elected officials keep the numbers of state reps on their phones, making them a text message away.