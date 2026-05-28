Spanberger Fires Virginia Tech Rector

“The Governor owes the Virginia Tech community — and all Virginians — an explanation for this decision. What exactly did John Rocovich do?” Virginia Scope reported. “I’ve known John for years, and I know he has done nothing but act in the best interest of Virginia Tech. To suggest otherwise is libelous.”

“I look forward to working together to help move Virginia Tech forward and continue advancing its mission of service and excellence,” State Sen. Aaron Rouse stated.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger removed John Rocovich as rector of Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors on May 28, 2026, citing a violation of the board’s code of ethics. She appointed Ed Baine to complete the term ending June 30, 2027, and shifted Sharon Brickhouse Martin into Baine’s seat. The board must now select a new rector. Rocovich previously served on the board in multiple stints dating back to 1997.