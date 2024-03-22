Planners show several options for new Rappahannock Crossing

Many identified their houses on the maps around the room and where they sit in relation to where a new Rappahannock River crossing could be built. [Photo: Mike Salmon] Options for a new Rappahannock River crossing The comment table was a place where residents could share their opinions on a new Rappahannock River crossing. [Photo: Mike Salmon] The oval-shaped circle is where officials seek to build a new Rappahannock River crossing. [Photo: Mike Salmon]

At Fredericksburg, three bridges cross the Rappahannock River to keep traffic flowing at Interstate 95 and points east. West of I-95, the closest bridge is over 40 miles away, increasing congestion and stress for many drivers.

This fueled much discussion at the “Rappahannock River Crossing Parkway Alternatives Study,” a Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting.

On the first map of several set out for the audience to view, an oval line was drawn around an area that took a chunk out of Central Park and a more significant chunk out of Stafford County near the Celebrate Virginia Parkway in Stafford County. “That’s where the data is telling us the traffic is going,” said Brad Shelton, an urban planner with Michael Baker Engineering in Richmond.

FAMPO is studying the potential of a new bridge that would link drivers on Route 17 in Stafford County to Central Park, near the Fredericksburg National’s Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Gordon Shelton Boulevard.

There were lots of opinions, though. “I’m just here to see if it will impact where we are,” said Erica Wright, who lives further west than the oval area of interest. “I’m not sure this is the sweet spot,” said another who lives in England Run Lane in Stafford. “It would be a much wiser choice to use that,” added Bill Scaife, pointing at Celebrate Virignia Parkway on the map.

On the maps, planners identified several bridge locations for a future bridge, labeling them A, B, C, D, and F so attendees could see where their house was in relation to the proposed bridge. A map showing the placements is in the slideshow above.

Options B and C were a little further from I-95. Still, a developer recently unleashed housing plans that almost eliminated B and C. Then there was D, which got plenty of attention, too, and option F, which had the crossing closer to Spotsylvania, near Cannon Ridge.

FAMPO officials said their study comparing and contrasting a range of alternatives for a new bridge over the Rappahannock River west of I-95 between Stafford County and Fredericksburg is the first step in the construction process. They add that a bridge will not be built soon, and the study findings must first be presented to the FAMPO Policy Board.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will eventually be included in the discussion over the new bridge. However, no one from the juggernaut state agency was present at the March 20 meeting, despite the agency allowing the meeting to be held in a conference room at its regional compound in Stafford County.

Although transportation, the flow of traffic, and access to destination points west of I-95 were the main themes of the meeting, some also looked at the environment and wildlife that the construction could impact. Deer, bears, foxes, coyotes, Bald Eagles, and turtles were mentioned, as well as history involving a small cemetery near England Run Lane where Reverend Greaves and his nephew Nathaniel Sanford who are buried, were all decision items.

“Right by the waterfall, there’s four more graves,” said one woman.

A voice came out of the crowd. “They were talking about ‘Tysons Cornering’ this area they were looking at,” one of the Option A Group members said.

Officials collected comments at the comment table, and the comment period will be open through April 19, 2024. There is a survey at fampo.gwregion.org/riverstudy or email comments to [email protected]. Another public meeting will be scheduled for late this summer or early Fall 2024.

Mike Salmon is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News.

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