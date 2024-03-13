Business Belmont Logistics breaks ground: $110 million industrial complex set to reshape Woodbridge’s Route 1 corridor By Potomac Local News Published March 13, 2024 at 2:52PM | Updated March 13, 2024 at 5:29PM Officials break ground for a new logistics center in the Route 1 corridor in Woodbridge [Photo: Alan Gloss] This article is FREE to read. Please Sign In or Create a FREE Account. Thank you. Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Margaret Franklin #Prince William Chamber of Commerce #Woodbridge