Police Blotter: Murder Arrest in Woodbridge Shooting

Prince William County police have arrested a Woodbridge man in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy last month.

Damon Jamon Atwater, 25, of Woodbridge, faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The arrest comes weeks after the July 5 shooting in the 16700 block of Blackjack Oak Lane.

In Stafford County, deputies are investigating repeated thefts at a local Walmart. No suspects have been identified.

This is the daily police blotter roundup of recent incidents reported by area agencies.

Prince William County Police

Arrest in Woodbridge Murder of 16-Year-Old

Prince William County detectives, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals, arrested Damon Jamon Atwater, 25, of Woodbridge, at his home on July 30 in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred July 5.

On July 5 at 10:12 p.m., officers responded to the 16700 block of Blackjack Oak Lane in Woodbridge for a reported shooting. They found a male victim in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to the upper body and provided aid. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile of Triangle. Due to his age, police are not releasing his name publicly.

A vehicle matching the description of one seen leaving the scene was later stopped after a short pursuit near Cardinal Drive and Emil Court. The driver fled on foot in the area of Powell’s Creek Boulevard and Blue Pool Lane and was not immediately located.

Atwater is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond. A court date is pending. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Larceny at Walmart

On July 29 at 11:18 a.m., a deputy responded to a larceny report at the Walmart near 11 Village Parkway.

Store information indicated a suspect stole several items over multiple days. Camera footage shows the person entering the store, selecting merchandise, and leaving without paying.

No suspects have been identified. The investigation continues.

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