Dumfries Native Serves Aboard USS Chosin in RIMPAC 2026

“Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Medina, a native of Dumfries, Virginia, serves aboard USS Chosin, a U.S. Navy warship participating in the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise in and around the Hawaiian Islands,” Navy Office of Community Outreach reported. Medina graduated from Potomac Senior High School in 2017, joined the Navy five years ago, and now serves as an information systems technician.

Medina said he enlisted seeking adventure after college did not work out and credited growing up in Dumfries with teaching him respect and the ability to work with diverse people—skills that help him in the Navy. RIMPAC 2026, the world’s largest international maritime exercise involving 31 nations, runs under the theme “Partners: Integrated and Prepared.”

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