Fed-up families, $100 trillion debt, and a primary in 5 days

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/potomaclocalnews">Can This Businessman Beat Vindman in Virginia’s 7t | RSS.com</a>

Businessman vs. career politician in Virginia’s hottest seat.

Philip Harding, Harvard grad, Republican, former presidential fellow and founder of Impact Junkie, is running in the August 4 Republican primary for Virginia’s 7th District against Eugene Vindman, a Democrat.

In this Potomac Local interview, he hammers on government overreach, rising taxes under the current state leadership, parental rights in schools, and the moral case for cutting waste rather than piling more debt on our kids. He wants stronger families, less red tape, and a return to the American dream he says the rest of the world still envies.

Harding is one of three Republicans vying for the nomination, including Doug Ollivant and Rick Smithers. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Find out where to vote.

Watch the full interview: