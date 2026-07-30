Statewide Injunction on Virginia Assault Weapons Ban Remains as Courts Await Supreme Court

“More than a week after a statewide injunction halted enforcement of Virginia’s new assault weapons ban, parts of the legal fight have entered a holding pattern as state and federal courts await guidance from the U.S. Supreme Court,” The Center Square reported. Washington County Circuit Judge Jeffrey L. Campbell expanded the injunction statewide on July 21 and later paused the case while the high court reviews similar bans in Illinois and Connecticut; the injunction stays in effect until further order or no later than 60 days after those decisions.

The law, which took effect July 1, prohibits future sales and transfers of certain semiautomatic firearms and magazines holding more than 15 rounds while allowing continued possession of those already owned. Most firearms dealers have resumed selling the affected items under the injunction, according to the Virginia Citizens Defense League, though a separate challenge in Lancaster County remains active with a hearing set for Aug. 21.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.