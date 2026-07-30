Trump Announces $22.5 Billion Dulles Airport Overhaul to End People Movers

“President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a $22.5 billion renovation of Washington Dulles International Airport that will end the use of the widely disliked ‘people movers,’ the mobile lounges that have been used for decades to shuttle travelers to and from the main terminal,” the Associated Press reported. The plan replaces them with a new U-shaped passenger train, a central walking tunnel, more moving walkways, new concourses, and an above-ground parking garage closer to the main terminal with space for 32,000 vehicles.

Located in northern Virginia and serving roughly 29 million passengers last year, Dulles is the region’s primary international gateway. Construction could begin next spring, funded by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, United Airlines, and other carriers through municipal bonds and airline contributions rather than federal dollars, according to officials. Congress would need to approve some aspects of the project.

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