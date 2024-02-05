Manassas City Library marks third anniversary with lively celebration and LEGO Dreams for Mascot Manny

The Manassas City Library celebrated its third anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, with a lively party attended by library staff, Manassas Mayor Michele Davis Younger, and councilmen Tom Osina and Mark Wolfe.

The celebration included a book sale organized by the Friends of Manassas City Library, which featured Manny the penguin, the library mascot.

During the event, Manny entertained partygoers by walking around, shaking hands, and taking photos. As the library enters its fourth year, the Friends of Manassas City Library has set a new goal to build a LEGO replica of Manny. The penguin mascot’s library adventure began on the library’s opening day, February 2, 2021, amid an ice storm.

Library staff revealed that Manny is short for Manassas and has become a heartwarming figure, captivating library-goers of all ages with his playful spirit and delightful wardrobe.

The Friends of Manassas City Library holds regular meetings on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m., either at the library or online. The upcoming meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 5, 2024. More information is available by clicking here.

Located at 10104 Dumfries Road, next to a Giant Food store in the Wellington Station shopping center, the Manassas City Library is the first in the city.

The Manassas Library is smaller than the Central Library Branch at 8061 Mathis Avenue, which opened in 1974 just across the city line in Prince William County. It was the closest library to Manassas residents for 47 years.

When it opened, the 6,000-square-foot Manassas Library offered 15,000 materials, 12 public-use computers, one of the most popular services in the county library system, and quiet study rooms.

The library is part of the Prince William Public Library System.

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