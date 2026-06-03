Fredericksburg Planners Push for Stronger VDOT Coordination Amid Update on Citywide Transportation Initiatives

The Fredericksburg Planning Commission on May 27 received a detailed overview of ongoing, upcoming, and recently completed transportation projects across the city, with particular attention to multimodal improvements that will affect daily life in southeast neighborhoods, including Mayfield.

Senior Planner Bailey Thompson presented the update during the meeting’s other business section, directing residents to two key resources for tracking projects: the FXBG Forward Comprehensive Plan’s mobility chapter and the VDOT Project Search website.

Current and Upcoming Projects

Projects currently under construction include improvements at the Route 1/Hanover Avenue & Princess Anne Street intersection and the Route 1/Fall Hill Avenue intersection.

Several initiatives are in the design phase, including Falmouth Bridge rehabilitation, Route 3/Lafayette Boulevard intersection improvements, pedestrian enhancements between Idlewild Boulevard and Harrison Road, and Dixon Street/Lansdowne Road intersection upgrades.

A major focus is the Dixon Street widening and multimodal improvements project — a joint Smart Scale effort with Spotsylvania County. Construction is expected to begin in late 2026. The project will expand the roadway to four lanes and add a 10-foot shared-use path on the commercial (west) side. Importantly, no residential right-of-way acquisition will be needed.

Thompson also highlighted upcoming work, such as Route 1/Augustus Avenue intersection improvements, downtown traffic study implementations, VCR Trail extensions, and various studies, including the downtown connector and Gateway Boulevard trail realignment. Many projects are slated for 2027–2029.

Commissioner Concerns on VDOT Process

Commissioner Dugan Caswell raised detailed concerns about VDOT’s public engagement practices, particularly regarding the Route 1/Hanover Avenue & Princess Anne Street intersection. He noted that the project includes pedestrian crossings on only three legs, despite being funded from the same pool as the more robustly reviewed Fall Hill Avenue project.

Caswell highlighted differences in the public process between the two projects and urged stronger city coordination with VDOT to ensure alignment with the city’s Comprehensive Plan goals for pedestrian safety.

Community Engagement Opportunities

The presentation emphasized pedestrian safety and connectivity improvements important to southeast Fredericksburg residents. Thompson previewed the Williams Street Corridor Study, announcing a public meeting on Wednesday, June 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal Street.

Thompson stressed that transportation projects often involve long timelines and encouraged residents to stay informed through official city and VDOT channels.

The informational update aligns with broader goals in the FXBG Forward Comprehensive Plan to create safer, more walkable streets throughout Fredericksburg.