‘Aggression Comes From Within’: Chisolm Resigns as Prince William Democratic Committee Leader

Samuel Chisolm Jr., chairman of the Prince William County Democratic Committee (PWCDC), announced his resignation effective June 12, 2026, pointing to intense internal party divisions exacerbated by the recent loss of the Woodbridge District supervisor seat in a special election.

In a resignation letter dated June 1, Chisolm described a party fractured by self-interest, ego, and disagreements over its core mission.

“I cannot remain complicit in a leadership structure that has abandoned clarity, is willing to allow self-interest over continuity, and ego over ethical principle without compromising my own values.”

Chisolm highlighted the March 2026 special election as a major blow, in which a seat held by Democrats for more than 30 years flipped to Republican Jeannie LaCroix. He did not name individuals but appeared to reference the contentious February Democratic caucus and subsequent events that split the party vote.

“A seat held for 30+ years gone to someone who does not share the democratic ideology of this party,” Chisolm stated. He criticized what he saw as efforts to undermine the caucus process: “We have broken the tie that bound us — the belief in the system, the votes of the people, and the commitment to support the winner of the primary race.”

Internal tensions surface

The letter points to a deeper ideological split within the PWCDC over whether the committee should prioritize voter education, civic engagement, turnout, and organizing — or function more as a social action organization.

“The constant bickering to be a social action group and not one charged with educating and galvanizing individuals to vote,” Chisolm wrote.

He also addressed race and identity dynamics within the party: “I hear the pleas and complaints of those that feel neutralized from sharing their discontent for fear of being called a racist,” while noting pressure from the other side “as not supporting the black woman and race.” Chisolm added a personal reflection: “In the end, I am a black man every day.”

The Woodbridge contest followed the January 2026 resignation of Supervisor Margaret Franklin after her election to the House of Delegates. In the Feb. 7 caucus, Muhammed “Sef” Casim narrowly defeated Pamela Montgomery, 291-258. Controversy over Casim’s social media posts followed, leading Montgomery to run a write-in campaign. LaCroix won the March 10 special election with 1,694 votes to Casim’s 1,436, with 744 write-ins.

No responses received

Potomac Local has contacted several Democrats at the local and state levels, as well as Chisolm, seeking comment and verification of the letter’s authenticity. We have not received any response as of publication. This article will be updated if responses are received.

Chisolm’s resignation comes as the party looks ahead to the 2027 local elections. In his letter, he emphasized that the greatest disappointment came from within: “The aggression comes from within.”

The PWCDC has not yet announced a process for selecting a new chair.

This story is developing. Potomac Local will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.