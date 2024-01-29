School lockdown, Best Buy closure, drive-through poll

Happy Monday, supporters of local journalism in our communities. We’ve got some breaking news and insight for you today, so let’s get started.

Breaking: Brooke Point High School is in lockdown for the remainder of they day. It follows another fight that occurred at the school earlier this month that sent a student to a hospital.

Also breaking at this hour: Best Buy in Stafford will close, marking a shift in Stafford County’s retail landscape. It’s a blow for county residents who say they want more shopping and entertainment destinations — not fewer.

Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather forecast: Windy and cold today, rain/snow possible later this week.

One-on-one: Just back from the city council retreat, Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis updates us on happenings in Manassas ahead of budget negotiations. Coates Ellis says she’s advocating for the taxpayer this year, as the average homeowner saw a hike in their property tax bill last time.

Route 28: Transportation planners want your input on remaking one of Northern Virginia’s busiest corridors. We’ve got the details on the study, the decade-long discussion on building a bypass around the corridor, and the threat that forced an about-face among county and city officials a few years ago.

In lighter news: Disabled veterans in Virginia are finding physical and mental recovery through scuba diving, thanks to the nonprofit organization Patriots for Disabled Divers, founded in 2013 in Occoquan by retired Navy Capt. Jeff Currer and his wife Merial are in collaboration with Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta and the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.

Poll: With our story about the owners of a Sheetz in Dale City wanting to rebuild with a drive-through window, we want to know: Do you/will you use a Sheetz drive-through?

Coming this week:

I review”Jersey Boys” at Riverside Dinner Theater, the show, the songs, and the drink you must try when you’re there.

A look at how Manassas Regional Airport is preparing for commercial flights.

A look at Rebellion Bourbon Bar, named one of “America’s Best Bourbon Bars.”

Plus, we’re making a big announcement about Local Spotlight, our easy, affordable advertising solution for your business or nonprofit that gets you in the club.

This newsletter is made possible by generous support from Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge. Support local, and try some of the best dang barbecue you’ll ever eat.

Thanks for reading, and have a great week.