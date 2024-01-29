Windy, cold; Rain-snow mix possible on Wednesday | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

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The weather forecast from the National Weather Service indicates that an upper-level trough is moving offshore, with another one expected by Tuesday night. Blustery northwest winds today will lead to wind chills in the 20s and 30s, along with broken cloud cover. Winds will diminish tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the 20s to around freezing.

Dry weather is expected tonight into Tuesday, but clouds will increase during the day Tuesday as a clipper system approaches from the Great Lakes. The short-term forecast for Tuesday night through Wednesday night suggests a chance a mix of rain and snow, with light accumulations.

As the trough and associated low-pressure move offshore on Wednesday/Wednesday night, precipitation should shift southeastward and weaken. Lower elevations might see a mix with or change to rain on Wednesday, with relatively light amounts. Drying is anticipated Wednesday night, with temperatures falling into the 20s to around freezing, potentially causing freezing on untreated surfaces.

The detailed daily forecast: