Public input sought for Route 28 study; County considers bypass project amidst uncertainties

The Prince William County Department of Transportation and the Prince William County Planning Office are gathering public input for a multimodal corridor study on Route 28 in the Yorkshire area.

This study, funded by an $80,000 grant from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Government’s Transportation Planning Board, explores cost-effective alternatives to enhance multimodal travel options over a two-mile stretch of Route 28.

A survey is available on the Yorkshire Multimodal Corridor Study page to facilitate public participation. According to the county government, the survey is crucial for the study’s development and will remain open until February 29, 2024. An open house is scheduled for February 15, 2024, at Yorkshire Elementary School, 7610 Old Centreville Road, Manassas, at 6:30 p.m.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors County 2040 Comprehensive Plan, adopted by the Board of County, designated Yorkshire as an activity center when it approved its most recent comprehensive land-use plan in 2022.

Meanwhile, the county government is also considering constructing a four-mile Route 28 bypass, an extension of Godwin Drive, from UVA Prince William Medical Center in Manassas to Route 28 in Fairfax County.

Last fall, the Board of County Supervisors sunk an additional $1 million for the bypass project’s redesign. Transportation Director Rick Canizales raised uncertainties about Fairfax County’s commitment to the $300 million project.

Potential challenges include demolishing six homes in Fairfax County and 70 homes in Prince William County. Canizales told Prince William’s Supervisors in October 2023 that concerns have been raised about political hesitation for the project during an election year in Fairfax County. The bypass, discussed for over a decade, remains scrutinized for its future viability.

In 2020, the Board of County Supervisors unanimously decided to widen a nearly four-mile stretch of Route 28 in Yorkshire, between Liberia Avenue in Manassas and the Fairfax County line instead of building the bypass. The project had been estimated to cost about $400 million.

However, one month later, the Board overturned its decision in a 5-3 decision along party lines, with Democrats voting in favor, prompting a return to the Godwin Drive extension (Route 28 bypass). Former Chair At-large Ann Wheeler pushed for reconsideration and expressed support for the Godwin Drive extension and a future bi-county parkway connecting Interstate 95 in Dumfries to Dulles Airport in Loudoun County.

However, an $89 million funding allocation for the Godwin Drive extension faced potential withdrawal by Northern Virginia Transportation Authority Chair Phyllis Randall, who also serves as Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair At-large.

“I’m not going to allow this [funding] to be unappropriated for months and months,” Randall scolded during September 8, 2020, Board of County Superviosrs meeting, in which she and a delegation from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority lined up to speak the board members, most of whom were just nine months on the job. “I will put forth a motion to disappropriate the project altogether.”

The threat also prompted a shift in support from the Manassas City Council, ensuring endorsement of the Godwin Drive extension two months after it initially voted to pull support for the bypass.

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