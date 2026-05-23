Fredericksburg

Missing Fredericksburg Teen Found Safe in Woodbridge

By Potomac Local News
Reel

A 17-year-old Fredericksburg teen reported missing on May 19, has been found safe.

She and 39-year-old Ronnie Reel were found in Woodbridge on May 22 around 7:15 p.m. The teenager is being reunited with her family, and Reel is now in police custody.

Fredericksburg Police said she left voluntarily with Reel, but her age made her safety the top priority. Detectives obtained warrants for Reel on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The pair were believed to be in the Woodbridge area without a vehicle.

Authorities credited numerous public tips and strong support from the Prince William County Police Department with the quick resolution. Detectives worked tirelessly to bring the case to a safe conclusion for the teenager and her family.

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