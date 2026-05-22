Quantico Ranges Active Through Early June

Marine Corps Base Quantico will conduct live-fire training from May 21 through June 5, 2026, with most activity taking place during daytime hours.

Residents near the base in Prince William and Stafford counties can generally expect noise, vibrations or illuminations from roughly 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on many days, though some sessions end earlier in the afternoon.

The schedule includes small arms fire, rockets, howitzers, mortars and missiles across the base’s 43 ranges. Overnight operations are also planned, which could bring sounds outside normal daytime windows depending on location and weather conditions.

Training at the base supports Marines as well as other Department of Defense, federal and law enforcement groups and runs continuously throughout the year.

This information comes from a Marine Corps Base Quantico training advisory. For full details and to comment on training impacts, visit https://www.quantico.marines.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories/.

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